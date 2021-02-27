Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey

The Counting On star and his bride confirmed that they tied the knot on February 26, sharing the exciting news in a statement to Us.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” the couple announced. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”