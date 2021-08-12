LOL

Celebs Who Have Discussed Their Shower Habits: Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jake Gyllenhaal and More

By
Chris Evans Shower Habits
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
14
8 / 14
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

Chris Evans

“I shower all the time,” the Marvel actor told Today in July 2020.

 

Back to top