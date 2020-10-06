Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Messy Split: Everything We Know

Cassie’s Claims

News broke on September 11, 2020, that Randolph was seeking a restraining order against Underwood, citing Domestic Violence Prevention. In the court documents obtained by Us, Randolph accused her ex of “stalking and harassing her,” sending “unsettling text messages” and placing “a tracking device on her vehicle.” She also alleged that he took “obsessive” walks to her Huntington Beach, California, family home and apartment, claiming her family and friends have spotted him outside her properties at all hours of the night.

Us confirmed on September 14, 2020, that Underwood was ordered stay at least 100 yards away from Randolph, her house, her car and workplace. He was also instructed not make “contact, either directly or indirectly, in any way” with his ex.