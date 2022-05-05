Everything Elizabeth Olsen Has Said About Her Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Sisters forever! Elizabeth Olsen may be an accomplished star in her own right, but she still looks up to her older siblings Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

“I think they’ve given me a lot of little advice along the way,” the WandaVision star exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2017, noting that the twins have frequently recommended “people to work with” and offered all sorts of meaningful feedback on her acting.

While the Passport to Paris actresses have taught their little sis crucial life lessons, there are still some things that Elizabeth figured out on her own.

“They live in New York. I don’t even run lines with my roommates,” the Liberal Arts star told Us at the time. “I think that’s like an idea the world has of [us] or something. But no, I’m not standing around running lines with my sisters.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley rose to fame playing Michelle Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995. They went on to star in two hit series, Two of a Kind and So Little Time, and many direct-to-video movies, including Billboard Dad, Holiday in the Sun, Winning London and Getting There. After becoming moguls during their formative years, they founded fashion labels The Row and Elizabeth & James. The latter brand — which the Avengers: Age of Ultron star wore at the 2021 Emmys — is named for Elizabeth and their brother, James Trent Olsen, and further showcases their familial bond.

“People should feel more strong as women now more than ever,” Elizabeth told Us and other reporters in October 2017 of growing up as the twins’ little sister. “The thing that I’ve been trying to wrap around my head is, like, at what point did my parents make me feel like a very strong female? I don’t really know how that happened but I always felt like a very empowered young female and it’s something that my sisters and I try to figure out.”

The Sorry For Your Loss alum added that the trio “always felt pretty empowered” and were “raised” to “do the same for our [future] children moving forward.”

While the fashion entrepreneurs have kept their lives relatively private since their days as child stars, Elizabeth isn’t shy when it comes to gushing over her older sisters.

“I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage,” the MCU star — who married Robbie Arnett in 2020 — told Harper’s Bazaar UK in a May 2022 profile. “I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected. There’s something that I’ll never experience [in their twin] connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it.”

