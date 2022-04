5. He’s Still Casually Seeing Emma

By the season 5 finale, viewers saw Emma getting cozy with the property developer on a second date.

“Me and Micah definitely have something special,” she told Entertainment Tonight after the episodes dropped. “We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company. Obviously, it’s progressed a little bit. We’ve become closer. But it’s right about there. So, we’ll see. Maybe season 6, there will be a label, a ring. Who knows?”