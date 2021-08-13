A fan of love! Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to give dating another try, Matt Damon has been one of their biggest fans.

Damon’s bond with pal Affleck started back when they grew up together in Cambridge, Massachusetts, when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8. From that point on, their bromance has only gotten stronger as they collaborated on multiple projects, including Good Will Hunting, School Ties, The Battle of Shaker Heights and Field of Dreams.

The Jason Bourne star previously opened up about how they have been able to stay in one another’s lives for so long.

“I’ve known him for 35 years, and we grew up together,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “We were both in love with the same thing — acting and filmmaking. I think we fed on each other’s obsession during really formative, important years and that bonded us for life.”

Damon continued to be there for Affleck as he sparked romance rumors with his ex Lopez in April 2021. The duo, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, were spotted together after the singer’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

One month after the pair were linked again, the Downsizing actor played coy about their status during an interview with Today, noting it “would be awesome” if they were dating.

Following several romantic getaways to Montana and Miami, Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez and Affleck were “full-on dating.”

“[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” a source exclusively told Us in May, adding that things have “progressed” into something more.

A second insider noted that the twosome have “always loved each other” and that those close to them “won’t be surprised if they end up together.”

Damon, for his part, continued to publicly support his friend’s happiness with the Hustlers star.

“I’m just so happy for him,” the Adjustment Bureau actor told Extra in July 2021.

That same month, the couple went Instagram official when Lopez posted a photo of them kissing for her birthday.

“Jen and Ben were packing on the PDA on the boat and for Instagram,” a second insider shared with Us at the time. “[They] wanted to share their love with the world.”

The source revealed that the “Jenny From the Block” singer “called it her best birthday yet.”

It wasn’t long before Damon spent some quality time with Affleck and Lopez, with the trio being spotted in Malibu, California, near Paradise Cove in August 2021. According to photos obtained by TMZ, all three of them stopped to chat with others on the beach.

Scroll down for all the times that Damon publicly shipped Affleck and Lopez: