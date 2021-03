No More Mr. and Mrs.?

Lopez divulged in December 2020 that she and Rodriguez considered not getting married at all. “We’ve talked about that, for sure,” she confessed on Radio Andy, adding that they were in “no rush” to make things official. “At our age, you know, we’ve both been married before. It’s like, ‘Do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?’ And it just comes down to personal … like, ‘What do you want to do?’”