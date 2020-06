November 2015

Making it official! After months of concealing their flirtation, Stefani — via her rep — exclusively confirmed to Us on November 4 that she and Shelton were in fact dating. "Gwen and Blake are longtime friends who have very recently started dating," the No Doubt singer's rep told Us.

A few days later, Stefani couldn't help but praise her new man. "He’s a pretty rad guy," she said during a radio interview. "I have to say that."