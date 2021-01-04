2021
Styles was photographed holding hands with Olivia Wilde in January 2021 while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff's wedding in Montecito, California. The actress directed the "Treat People With Kindness" crooner in the movie Don't Worry Darling, which they began filming in October 2020. A source later exclusively told Us that the new couple "had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," while a second insider denied rumors that Styles broke up Wilde's engagement with ex Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis and daughter Daisy.