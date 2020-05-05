That TRL Video

Hilarie recounted the day in 2017 when a fan pointed out that Ben Affleck had allegedly “groped” her on TRL. “I found myself watching old footage of a 19-year-old me trying too hard to laugh off the ugliness of being a girl,” she remembers. “I let the old footage speak for itself, staying silent and fuming that the real story — the bigger trauma of my years on One Tree Hill — was of interest to no one.” (Affleck later tweeted: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”)