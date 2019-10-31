All Hallows Eve! Hannah Brown, Candace Cameron Bure, Connie Britton and more celebrities shared their Halloween 2019 plans with Us Weekly — whether they aim to dress up as their favorite stars or nix the holiday altogether.

The former Bachelorette, for her part, went for a scary costume during the Monday, October 28, Halloween episode of Dancing With the Stars. Brown, 25, was a zombie pageant queen in her jazz routine to Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls” with partner Alan Bersten. However, the costume she will wear outside the competition series will be on the sweeter side.

The reality star faced some tough criticism during her turn as an undead beauty queen, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba calling her out for being “disconnected” from the dance. “I came into this experience a little broken and confused — more than I’ve shared. Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week,” Brown later divulged in an Instagram post. “Last night was really defeating for me and a lot of suppressed emotions started to surface from this amazing, but grueling experience.”

The Bachelor alum concluded by referring to the setback as “another opportunity to grow.”

Meanwhile, Bure, 43, will keep her Halloween celebration lowkey since she and husband Valeri Bure are now empty nesters. The couple are parents of Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17.

The Fuller House star opened up exclusively to Us in September about adjusting to the new normal. “We stay very connected by phone and by FaceTime and then meet up when we can,” she explained at the time. “We work it out. I think the hardest balance is just for me not to over work [with them gone], which can be my tendency, and just make sure that even though not everyone is at home, we’re still making time for one another.”

So, how will Bure deal with her kids’ absence this Halloween? By virtually ignoring the night of frights.

Britton, 52, still has a kiddo to celebrate with: son Eyob, whom she adopted in November 2011. Despite the actress’ background with scary fare, including multiple seasons of American Horror Story and a thrilling turn on Dirty John, she has not had any trouble out of her child when it comes to selecting his costume.

Scroll to see how the stars are celebrating Halloween this year!