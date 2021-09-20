Update: September 20, 2 p.m. ET — Christina Haack confirmed her engagement to Joshua Hall with an Instagram post that showed off her diamond ring and an updated bio on the social media platform, putting a ring emoji next to Hall’s name.

Original story:

Third time’s a charm? Not long after confirming her relationship with Joshua Hall, Christina Haack sparked — and continued to fuel — rumors that they are engaged.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, welcoming daughter Taylor in 2010 and son Brayden in 2015. The twosome called it quits in December 2016 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2018. Haack subsequently moved on with Ant Anstead, surprising fans with a wedding in December 2018 after one year of dating (and never announcing an engagement).

The Christina on the Coast star, who continued to film Flip or Flop with ex El Moussa, and Anstead welcomed son Hudson 10 months after their nuptials. One year after their son was born, the twosome announced their separation after less than two years of marriage.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” Haack wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Haack and Anstead finalized their divorce in June 2021. One month later, Us Weekly confirmed she was dating Hall. She later slammed social media users who judged her for moving on, revealing that they had been quieting seeing each other for a “few solid months” before going public.

“I may be a bit crazy and im definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 -I’ll do what I want.”

It wasn’t long before Haack raised eyebrows when she started wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

Scroll through for all of the signs that Haack and Hall are engaged: