Another Rough Patch

Kramer and Caussin acknowledged they hit a “rough patch” in August 2020 as she filmed a Christmas movie. The confession sparked a conversation about whether Kramer has ever thought about having an affair of her own.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t ever have that thought,” she told her husband on their “Whine Down” podcast. “[But] I don’t want to be the reason and then it evens it — I don’t like it. … For me, it wouldn’t be a physical affair, it would be emotional.”

Kramer explained: “We were in a little rough patch the last month. I told him, I was like, sometimes when you are away from your partner and maybe you’re receiving affirmations from other people, what you are lacking that is making you feel good … what is missing in our relationship that I’m not getting that I’m like, ‘Oh this feels good.’ And I think just, like, having that conversation too was good to point that out.”