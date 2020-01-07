Birthday Bliss

In celebration of the Christmas in Louisiana star’s 36th birthday, the couple jetted off to Chicago to enjoy a weekend away from their kids in early December 2019. Caussin surprised his wife with the trip, which included a stay in a fancy hotel in the Windy City, complete with a picturesque view. “The hubs spoiled me, we’re in the prettiest hotel ever!” Kramer shared on social media at the time. “Hubby for the win,” she captioned a photo of her birthday spoils, including a bottle of wine, flowers and treats. The lovebirds enjoyed their escape from Nashville by going ice skating and snuggling up in the cold weather.