Starting Off 2020 on the Rocks?

The “I Got the Boy” songstress appeared to spend New Year’s Day 2020 apart from Caussin, sharing a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories on January 1. “She has been through hell. So believe when I say, fear her when she looks into a fire and smiles,” the quote read. Kramer then wrote, “I love this so much!!! #2020,” alongside the photo. The actress later reposted a fan’s photo that quoted her song “Good Enough.” The lyrics read, “I wanna be good enough for me.”