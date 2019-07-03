OMG Jason Momoa’s Hottest Moments: From ‘Baywatch’ to ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Aquaman’ By Sarah Hearon July 3, 2019 Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images 13 14 / 13 Switching It Up The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part voice actor is known to rock a manbun. Back to top More News Back in Stock! Our Favorite Spanx Leather Leggings Are 33% Off at Nordstrom This Chic, Top-Rated Swimsuit Breaks All One-Piece Stereotypes — Now on Sale! 8,000 Reviewers Confirm This Is the Best Way to Keep Your Phone Charged All Day More News