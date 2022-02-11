John Mayer

The singer and actress had an on-again, off-again relationship from April 2008 to March 2009.

Following their final split, the “Gravity” crooner admitted on CBS Sunday Morning that he was “just a jerk” while they were dating.

He later told Playboy: “That pearl of possibility that lives in your heart when you meet somebody you want to know more about has such a different molecular density than everything else that you have to pursue it. And I wouldn’t undo it, man. Because if it had worked out, I would have reaped the benefits. I would be sitting here saying, ‘What I have when I go home is the thing I’ve always wanted.'”