Jon Gosselin Vacations in Florida With Hannah, Collin and Girlfriend Colleen

Holiday in the sun! Jon Gosselin closed out the summer with a low-key vacation with kids Collin and Hannah and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation,” Conrad wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 29. “Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!”

The nurse practitioner shared a series of photos with Gosselin, 43, and his two children, who have been living with him since February 2018, from the short trip.

The foursome posed beachside in one snap and goofed off with friends and extended family, one of which is Conrad’s sister, in two other photos. Conrad, who has been dating the reality star since 2014, also shared a photo of herself getting a piggyback ride from Gosselin and hugging Collin.

The August getaway came nearly two months after Gosselin and Conrad celebrated the 4th of July with his daughter Hannah.

Collin skipped out on the holiday fun to spend time with his friends. “Happy Fourth of July to every one!!!” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum captioned a selfie at the time. “Sorry for the late post!!! Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that’s why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!”

Conrad posted pictures on her own account, writing, “Happy 4th of July!! Missing Collin who dissed us for his friends.”

Gosselin is father of eight children whom he welcomed with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. The pair share 16-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis, and 19-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara.

Both Collin and Hannah live with Jon, following his 2009 split from Kate, 45. Hannah moved in with the DJ in 2018, and a year later Jon was given sole custody of Collin.

Earlier in the summer, Jon gushed about his girlfriend’s involvement with his kids in honor of her birthday.

“I couldn’t have made it this far with out you,” he wrote via Instagram in June. “I appreciate everything you have done for me and my kids!!! Love you to death!!!”

A month prior, Collin gave Conrad, who has two kids of her own, a shout-out on Mother’s Day.

“I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights,” he wrote via Instagram in May. “Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Collin’s relationship with his mom is strained and has been since he moved in with his father, Jon revealed during an appearance on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast in February. The Pennsylvania native said that his son’s dynamic with Kate is “very tumultuous” and that there is “no contact between Collin and his other siblings.”

Scroll down to the see the crew’s summertime holiday.