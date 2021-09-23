April 2021

Justin revealed that his marriage with Hailey wasn’t easy and required the twosome to really work on things.

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust,” he told GQ in April 2021. “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

Although the pair faced obstacles in their relationship, the Canada native added that it was all worth it.

“We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life,” he added at the time. “I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”