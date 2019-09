June 2018

The pair wasted no time planning epic outings following news of their rekindled romance. During one date in late June, Baldwin and Bieber enjoyed a relaxing spa date followed by dinner at New York City’s Cipriani restaurant. Following dinner they headed for a drink at The Bowery Hotel and as they were leaving the two “were very touchy-feely and were hugging,” an onlooker told Us at the time.