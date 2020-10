January 2020

Though he had a feeling he wouldn’t be turned down, Justin was still “extremely nervous” to propose to Hailey before they tied the knot. “I was more nervous about, ‘Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honor what I say?'” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2020. “Because that’s a serious commitment, when you say you’re gonna love someone for better or for worse and be faithful.”