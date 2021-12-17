November 2021

Hailey opened up about why she hesitates to dole out relationship advice, telling The Ellen DeGeneres Show guest host Yvonne Orji that she’s no “expert” when it comes to maintaining a healthy marriage.

“I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot,” Hailey explained. “Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

Earlier that month, the model said on the “In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith” podcast that Justin’s struggle with sobriety was hard on her as a partner. “I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him,” she said at the time.