Coming for Kris and Kim — Again

West returned to Instagram in September 2022, calling “Tristan, Trav, Scott” his fellow “c—m donors” amid a rant about where his kids will be going to school. He also slammed Kardashian and her mom, Kris.

“You don’t have so so [sic] over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me, I’m here,” he wrote in a text message screenshot shared via Instagram.

West also shared an alleged message from Kris via Kardashian: “From my mom – PLEASE. Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

In another post, he wrote: “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep. STFU and worry about your own kids. I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest level of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at. A conductor gotta turn they back to the audience to direct the orchestra. ‘Oh Ye crazy’ is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.”