‘Eazy’ Music Video

In March 2022, West shocked his fans when he released a music video for Eazy that included him kidnapping, decapitating and then burning a claymation version of Davidson.

The rapper addressed the backlash to his video that same month, writing via Instagram, “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

A source exclusively told Us at the time that the SNL star was attempting to “downplay the impact” of the video, saying, “Pete is trying to make out like he finds Kanye’s pranks hilarious, but nobody really believes him. He actually feels sorry for the guy, but at the same time, he just wishes he could be left alone.”

According to the insider, Kardashian was even less thrilled about West’s artistic expression. “She was appalled by this stunt and is rapidly losing the little patience she had left at this point,” the source said. “She found it really disturbing and is fearful of what could come of it.”