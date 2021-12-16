Top 5

Kanye West’s Most Outrageous Moments: From Interrupting Taylor Swift to His Twitter Rants

Kanye West Cries at First Campaign Rally and Says He Talked to Kim Kardashian About Having an Abortion With First Child North
Presidential Podium

In his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in July 2020, West discussed him and Kardashian almost aborting their first child. “We talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand,” he recalled. “I called my wife and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.’”

He also claimed that Harriet Tubman “never actually freed” the dozens of enslaved people she took through the Underground Railroad, before rambling about his “genius” IQ. During the rally, West said he doesn’t care whether he wins the presidency, adding, “I care that there are homeless people in front of the Gucci store.”

