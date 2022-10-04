‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts

At a Yeezy fashion show in October 2022, West made headlines when he wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan “White Lives Matter.” During the presentation, models walked the runway in similar shirts. After Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson slammed the show via Instagram, West posted screenshots of her questioning her credentials. Gigi Hadid then came to the fashion pro’s defense via Instagram, writing: “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s–t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”