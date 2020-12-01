Doling Out Advice

Following the breakup, Clarkson gave brutally honest dating advice to a fan whose crush only messaged her through Instagram. “I don’t understand why you’d want to be with someone who only does it in front of people. That’s my thing,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October 2020. “Like, if they’re only going to show you they care in front of people … you need to know what’s happening behind closed doors, not in front of the doors, because that’s who you’re going to be with.”