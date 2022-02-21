Everything Kelly Clarkson Has Said About Her Split From Brandon Blackstock

Ignoring Red Flags

During an appearance on the “Love Someone with Delilah” podcast in December 2021, the “Since U Been Gone” singer said she has no regrets amid her divorce. “Also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: ‘OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose,’” she shared, before adding that she’s not ready to date again. “I don’t think you have to have someone with you all the time. I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self, that sometimes — I got stifled. Like in relationships, it’s hard to be as creative as I can because I wear my heart on my sleeve, so I really enjoy [being single]. … Maybe in the future, you never know — well, I do know I won’t get married again — but you never know about love. I think we’re engineered, especially from where I’m from, to have to have that, and I don’t have that need. And I think that’s also what you learn about yourself in those hard moments.”