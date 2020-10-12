On the Defense

Clarkson shut down a social media troll in August 2020, who claimed her marriage to Blackstock ended because she was fame hungry. The exchange began after the “Heartbeat Song” artist tweeted at America’s Got Talent judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as she filled in for Simon Cowell after his back injury. “Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place…no wonder her marriage didn’t work,” the Twitter user wrote after seeing the singer’s tweet. “Surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

The Voice coach quickly fired back, tweeting, “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. This can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”