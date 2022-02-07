Kanye’s Claims Drug Tests

“You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing,” West alleged of Kardashian in February 2022. “I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs.”

One day later, he made more allegations: “YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER. SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING.”

Kardashian has yet to respond to West’s various claims about drugs and theft, which have since been deleted.