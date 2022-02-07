Kanye’s Lack of Legal Action

Nearly one year after taking legal action to end her marriage, Kardashian filed paperwork requesting to be declared legally single and have her maiden name restored in December 2021.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West],” the legal docs stated. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Kardashian called out West’s lack of responsiveness amid the legal case in February 2022. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably,” she wrote via Instagram.