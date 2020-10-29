April 2020

Disick made headlines in April 2020 when an eagle-eyed fan account caught him “liking” old photos of him and Kourtney. Earlier that month, Kendall accused Kourtney of never fully dealing with the aftermath of her split from Disick on an episode of KUWTK.

“I think Kourtney, for a very long time, has felt really misunderstood and a lot of people feel like she’s being rude, but I know she means well,” Disick replied on the show. “And you just gotta see that through her and it’s kind of hard sometimes. But I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody. It just doesn’t always come out that way.”