August 2009

The couple reconciled when they hooked up at a party in Miami, as seen on a September 2009 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Shortly after, Kardashian, who had forgotten to take her birth control pill, announced that she was expecting. “I love being pregnant,” she told Us Weekly of her first pregnancy. “I feel like it’s going by too fast. It is the best thing that’s happened to me. It’s such a spiritual thing happening in your body, and it’s what your body is made for.”