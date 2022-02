October 2020

The Bravo star’s friendship began in the fall of 2020 over social media, before Cavallari came to Charleston in October of that year.

“She slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,’ so we all went to dinner,” Kroll said during a December 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “We all kinda hit it off. We wanted to go and visit them, and we did. We all get along so well.”