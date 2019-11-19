Weddings

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Wedding: Everything We Know

By
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Wedding
 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

The Location

The twosome will exchange vows in California in front of 300 people.

Back to top