Love Lives

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Whirlwind Romance: From Their First Dates to Their Wedding

By
Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Whirlwind Romance
 Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell Lane/Instagram
17
13 / 17
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

First Married Christmas

Ahead of the couple’s first married Christmas together, Lane told Us about his plans with his new wife and where they’d be spending the holidays. “This year, we won’t be starting any new traditions, however, our goal is to have both of our families in Nashville next Christmas in hopes of making that a new Christmas tradition,” the singer said in December 2019. “I’ve always loved family time during the holidays, but it makes it even more special to have the girl I love right by my side.”

Back to top