Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow actress was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac — with whom she welcomed daughter Rose in August 2014 — from 2014 to 2017. She tied the knot with Colin Jost in October 2020. Johansson previously dated Jack Antonoff from 2001 to 2002, Jared Leto in 2004, Josh Hartnett from 2005 to 2007, Sean Penn in 2011 and Nate Naylor from 2011 to 2012.