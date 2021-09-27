A Marvel-ous Romance! Tom Hiddleston Goes Public With GF Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston

The Loki actor dated British actress Susannah Fielding from 2008 to 2011 and was later linked to Jessica Chastain in 2013 and his Avengers: Infinity War costar Elizabeth Olsen in 2015. In 2016, Hiddleston’s summer romance with Taylor Swift caught plenty attention from fans before they called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September.

The Thor actor walked the red carpet at the Tony Awards in September 2021 with Zawe Ashton, seemingly confirming their romance. The two played a married couple in Betrayal, a West End play that they brought over to Broadway in 2019. The Handmaid’s Tale actress will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though not in one of Hiddleston’s movies. She is set to play a villain in the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, due out in 2022.