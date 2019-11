On Hayley’s comments:

“This was just plain sad to me. When Hayley’s mom was alive we had a wonderful relationship and her mother gave me permission to get Hayley through high school. I enrolled Hayley in school in St. Louis and she lived with us, and when she wanted to move back to California, I moved back with her. She lived with me and I enrolled her in high school there. Jimmy has said in the past that the only reason she has her diploma is due to my efforts.”