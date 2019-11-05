On telling Aspen:

“I had to quickly come up with a way to tell Aspen we are getting divorced when Jim cleared out his closet the day after he told me he was leaving. (Meanwhile, I took our children to Baby Shark Live with my sister because Jim didn’t want to go). He did this because he had his assistant call me and pretend to offer laundry help for me and when I declined and asked she please not come to my house until things simmer down, she showed up at my house 10 minutes later with Jim. I had already left. Anyway, Jim hasn’t asked about how I told her or how she took the news. In fact, I don’t think it’s occurred to him that seeing his empty closet could scar our toddler. “