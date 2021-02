Meghan’s First Marriage to Trevor Engelson

Before she found love with the Duke of Sussex, Meghan was married to Trevor Engelson. The now-exes tied the knot in Jamaica in 2011 and while Samantha did not attend the ceremony, she was “happy” for the duo, who “really seemed like a ‘match made in Heaven.'”

The nuptials were also a special moment for Thomas, who was “proud” to “finally see [Meghan] happy in a long-term relationship,” Samantha claimed.