‘Stunned’ By Harry’s Text to Thomas

Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Harry was plagued by family drama, including Thomas’ staged paparazzi photos and subsequent heart attack, which caused him to miss the ceremony. When her father was in the hospital, Samantha claimed all he received from his soon-to-be son-in-law was a text message. “I knew that, had my sister done the ‘right thing’ by inviting him, allowing him to give his wedding speech and walk her down the aisle, and showered him with love, that none of it would’ve ever happened,” Samantha wrote. “He only got a text from Harry after he was already in the hospital. I was stunned.”

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, was ultimately the one to walk Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the events played out before the royal nuptials, Samantha recalled feeling heartbroken by Thomas’ missed opportunity. “After all was said and done, I heard through the grapevine, that the royal family wanted to help my father, and make sure that he was provided for, but that my sister rejected the idea,” she claimed. “I was furious with her, but more than anything, I was brokenhearted by knowing that he could’ve been comfortable, and safe, but my sister said ‘no.'”

With reporting by Diana Cooper