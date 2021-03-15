Suits Assistant Director Derek Ursacki Defends Sweet Meghan Amid Drama

Derek Ursacki

“I usually don’t say much or post about the people I have worked with, but I felt compelled to do so now in support of Meghan Markle,” the Canadian crew member wrote via Instagram as the duchess’ alleged bullying continued to make headlines. “I spent five years working with Meghan on Suits as an assistant director dealing mostly with cast. She was always a pleasure to work with and was always kind with a huge heart, easy going, humble even after the fame of the show and her popularity skyrocketed, so full of life, so giving, supportive and funny.”

Ursacki said that watching Meghan open up during her sit-down CBS interview with Harry on March 7 was heartbreaking. “The media has been so ruthless towards her, with so many negative stories attacking her without really knowing what she is truly going through. Until you walk a mile in someone’s shoes, nobody should judge or make negative comments about anyone and nobody should have to live under constant attack and fear for their safety,” he added. “In my heart of hearts, I know Meg has not changed and is the still the sweet person I worked with for those five years. I wish her my very best and thank her for the many great memories I am fortunate and blessed to have had.”