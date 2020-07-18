February 2017

The duo had a texting relationship for months before meeting up multiples times in early 2017, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, at the Carlyle in New York City and at Chopra’s home.

“We hung out for a couple of hours,” Chopra told Vogue in November 2018. “He patted my back before he left.”

Jonas added: “There was no kiss. There was nothing. She’s still upset about that. … Your mom was in the house! I thought it was a respectful first night.”

The singer may have kept things “respectful,” but he also was falling for Chopra, telling the magazine that he got down on one knee at the Vanity Fair party in February 2017. “I put my drink down,” he recalled to the outlet. “Get on one knee —this is in front of a bunch of people— and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”