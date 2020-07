May 2017

The “Jealous” singer and the Quantico alum were first spotted together when they walked the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City. He sported a black and white tuxedo, while she wore a trench coat with a long train. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together,” Chopra later explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before insisting that their relationship was purely platonic at the time.