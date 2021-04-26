‘Deja Vu’

Three months after “Drivers License,” Rodrigo dropped her second single, “Deja Vu,” and all signs pointed to Bassett and Carpenter. As she sang about watching an ex move on, Rodrigo seemingly referenced Bassett’s jacket (again), teaching him about Billy Joel (he covered “Vienna” in 2019) and singing duets together. The most-telling lyric pointed to her ex dating someone else in the entertainment business.

“Do you call her, almost say my name? / ‘Cause let’s be honest, we kinda do sound the same,” Rodrigo sings. “Another actress, I hate to think that I was just your type.”