Peter Breaks His Silence

The pilot spoke out on “The Viall Files” podcast on April 7, revealing that he and Kelley are not dating but he loves “spending time with her” and could see them in a relationship one day. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened,” he said. “It kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”