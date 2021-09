October 2019

Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre amid the Epstein scandal. One month later, Andrew denied the allegations during an interview with BBC Newsnight. “I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” he said at the time. “It just never happened.” Giuffre, for her part, claimed that she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times between 1999 to 2002.