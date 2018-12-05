Stepping out! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance since saying “I do.”

The Quantico alum, 36, and the “Jealous” singer, 26, hit the red carpet at the Bumble India launch party in New Dehli on Wednesday, December 5.

Chopra looked gorgeous in a belted blush dress with a V-cut neck while her husband was dapper in a gray suit atop a black undershirt. The henna tattoos that the former Bollywood star got on her hands and feet before the wedding were visible and the newlywed had red Sindoor powder in her hair, in keeping with Hindu tradition.

Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had wed in a Western ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, December 1, in front of friends and family members that included Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner, as well Chopra’s former costars Yasmine Al Massri, Chord Overstreet and Jack McBrayer.

The ceremony was officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr. Nick’s brothers, Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas, were also part of the ceremony, serving as groomsmen.

The group later celebrated the pair’s nuptials with a reception that included a fireworks display and plenty of dancing. They also followed tradition with a Sangeet, a night of music and dancing that featured performances from the bride and groom as well as Joe and Turner.

Chopra and Nick married again with a Hindu wedding ceremony in Jodhpur on Sunday, December 2.

The couple got engaged in July. Us exclusively confirmed that they were a couple two months prior in May.

Scroll through to see photos from their first outing as newlyweds!