Garcelle Weighs In on Erika’s Legal Trouble

The Bad Company actress praised Erika for doing her job and continuing to film season 11 of RHOBH amid her and estranged husband Tom Girardi’s ongoing legal woes.

“It was shocking. It was absolutely shocking. I mean, you don’t wish this on your worst enemy,” Garcelle told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June 2021. “So to have Erika going through all that and the fact … that she showed up, I don’t know if I would have showed up, honestly. The fact that she showed up, I think, was really tremendous on her part.”

During the season, however, Garcelle threw shade at Erika after she filed for divorce from Tom after 20 years of marriage. Erika separated from the attorney, who was 81 at the time, in November 2020, which fans saw play out on the show in June 2021.

“I just feel like they’ve been married that long, like …,” Garcelle said during one episode, hinting that Erika should have just stayed with Tom until he died. “I didn’t say it! I’m implying it and y’all are slow!” (It was later revealed that the duo were being sued in multiple lawsuits.)